Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Textron by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Textron by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $35.97 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

