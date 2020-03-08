Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after buying an additional 1,074,484 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 987,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 899,152 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $31,274,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

