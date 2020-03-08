Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,507 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

