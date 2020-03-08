Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,659 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after buying an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,887,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

