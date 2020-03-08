Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,146 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $468,450,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $268,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $77,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $70,499,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

