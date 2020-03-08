Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,087 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 17,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

