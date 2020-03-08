United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in United Rentals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 89.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

