Barclays PLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4,446.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 45,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.79 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

PB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

