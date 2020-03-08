Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

GWW stock opened at $284.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.50. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.