Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.