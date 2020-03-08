Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,081 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

