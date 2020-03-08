Barclays PLC Purchases 2,570 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Employers worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Employers by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Employers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Employers by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.66. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Employers’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

