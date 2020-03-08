AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,515 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $4,378,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in AMETEK by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in AMETEK by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $102.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

