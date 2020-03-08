Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flowserve by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Several analysts have commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Also, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

