Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,347 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after purchasing an additional 881,599 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 43,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. Masco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

