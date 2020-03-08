Barclays PLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 258,855 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 117,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HURN opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

