Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,948 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.