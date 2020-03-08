Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 15,427 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

