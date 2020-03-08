Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 84,510 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 84,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

