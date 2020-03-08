Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 84,510 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 84,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 5,045 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in AAR Corp.
Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 143,624 Shares of Zynga Inc
Hasbro, Inc. Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC
Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in HMS Holdings Corp
Nordstrom, Inc. Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC
