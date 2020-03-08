Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,061 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,881,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 226,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after acquiring an additional 151,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,810,000 after purchasing an additional 91,990 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.08. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $166.15 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

