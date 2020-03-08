Barclays PLC Cuts Position in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.22% of ConturaEnergyInc . worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 34.9% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 302,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 506.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of CTRA opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. ConturaEnergyInc . has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $61.87.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

