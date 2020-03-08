Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 58,813 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,813 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

