Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AWCMY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alumina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alumina in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alumina from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Alumina stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Alumina has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Analyst Recommendations for Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

