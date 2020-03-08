Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Welbilt worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,737 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 722.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 228,244 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,012 shares during the period.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.