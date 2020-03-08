AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised AXA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AXA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $22.44 on Friday. AXA has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report