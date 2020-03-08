AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised AXA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AXA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $22.44 on Friday. AXA has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

