Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Allianz from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

AZSEY stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

