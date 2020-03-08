ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) to Hold

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
BATRB stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series B has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.
About Liberty Braves Group Series B
