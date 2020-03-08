ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) to Hold

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BATRB stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series B has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

