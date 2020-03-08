Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bayer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bayer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bayer has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

