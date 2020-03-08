ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) to Sell

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
BCMXY opened at $15.45 on Friday. BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44.
BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR Company Profile
