ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) to Sell

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BCMXY opened at $15.45 on Friday. BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44.

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

