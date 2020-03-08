Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) PT Raised to $2.25

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Black Diamond Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

