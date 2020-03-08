Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Continental stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report