Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Continental stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

