Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTTAY. ValuEngine raised Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTTAY stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

