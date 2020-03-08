Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.89.
About Calfrac Well Services
