Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

