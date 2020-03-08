Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report