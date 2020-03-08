Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of BNTGF opened at $48.18 on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $55.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report