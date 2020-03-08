Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of BNTGF opened at $48.18 on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $55.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14.
Brenntag Company Profile
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.