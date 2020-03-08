Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of BNTGF opened at $48.18 on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $55.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

