CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COIHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

COIHY opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 6.59. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

