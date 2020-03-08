CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COIHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

COIHY opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 6.59. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

