Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.38.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
