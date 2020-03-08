Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

