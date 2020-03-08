Credit Suisse Group Lowers Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27. Computershare has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.58.
Computershare Company Profile
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.