Credit Suisse Group Lowers Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27. Computershare has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.58.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

