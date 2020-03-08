Credit Suisse Group Lowers Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) to Neutral

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27. Computershare has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.58.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report