Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report