Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.