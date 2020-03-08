Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BDRFY opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
