COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCLAY. ValuEngine lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of CCLAY opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report