COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCLAY. ValuEngine lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

Shares of CCLAY opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.