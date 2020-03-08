CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CYDY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

CYDY stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. CytoDyn has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

