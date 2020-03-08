Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Bank of East Asia stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

