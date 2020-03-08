BMO Capital Markets Increases Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to $16.00

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMLEF. TD Securities raised shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of CMLEF stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

