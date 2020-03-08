BMO Capital Markets Increases Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to $16.00

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMLEF. TD Securities raised shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of CMLEF stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

