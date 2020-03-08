Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CNAF stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

