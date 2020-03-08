Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Clinigen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of CLIGF stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

