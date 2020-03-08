Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.