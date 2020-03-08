BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of BXBLY stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

About BRAMBLES LTD/S

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

