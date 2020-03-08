Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

