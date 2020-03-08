COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $1.58 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
AXA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
Allianz Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series B to Hold
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
Bayer Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR to Sell
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25
Black Diamond Group PT Raised to $2.25


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report