COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $1.58 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

