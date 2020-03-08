CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COIHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 12.33.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

