Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Iradimed worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 109.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iradimed by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Iradimed alerts:

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, VP Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $98,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $109,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IRMD. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Iradimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.